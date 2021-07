By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covid-19 imposed lockdown easing in different states, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded a gradual rise in Air Traffic Movements and recorded over 4 lakh passengers in the month of June.

From around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers in a single day touched around 22,000 on June 27.

Passenger volume flowing through the airport doubled in a month. The airport witnessed 4 lakh domestic passengers and 35,000 international travellers in June.