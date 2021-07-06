Post-Covid brain haemorrhage treated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a 48-year-old woman from Karnataka suffered a rare case of brain haemorrhage post Covid-19, a private hospital in the city helped save her life by performing a crucial surgery in time.

The patient, a resident of Belagavi, was taken to SLG Hospitals after she suffered a paralytic attack on the left side of her body. Doctors learnt that though the victim had earlier been treated for mild symptoms of Covid-19 pneumonia, she possibly acquired these neurological complications as after-effects of the Covid infection.

“A 3x4 cm sized clot was noticed in the right brain of the patient, who reported severe headache and immobility in the left-side of her body. We immediately treated the victim for swelling in the brain and brought her blood pressure under control,” said Dr Abhinay Huchche, Consultant Neurologist, SLG Hospitals.

Doctors note it is likely that the use of blood thinners given to the patient during Covid-19 treatment, along with her high blood pressure lead her brain to haemorrhage.“Many young and middle-aged patients are developing diabetes and hypertension post recovery from Covid-19. These complications could have an adverse impact on individuals’ overall health. It is important that people watch their vitals, like blood pressure levels,” added Dr Huchche.Doctors further note that not many instances of brain haemorrhage have been reported globally.