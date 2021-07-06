Telangana declares 118 roads in GHMC commercial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has notified 118 roads falling in the Greater Hyderabad limits limits as commercial, for the first time since the GHMC’s formation in 2007. At the same time, the government has revised the present rates of impact fee to make them more rational and dynamic.

There are 56 commercial road in the core areas of erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH). With the new notification, the total number of commercial roads has gone up to 174 in GHMC limits.

Notifying these roads as commercial authorises competent authorities such as the GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to grant building permissions at sites abutting these roads and collect impact fee.

Based on the nature of activities, impact fee has been revised based on the percentage of basic land value as per square feet of built up area, or rupee per sq ft of built area, whichever is higher.For multiplexes, theatres, commercial complexes, malls, showrooms, hotels, restaurants, halls, office complexes, mixed offices and commercial, IT/ITES complexes, wholesale markets, petrol stations and motor repairs garages and any other activity not specified and that are not prohibited categories, the impact fee will be 6 per cent or Rs 300 per sq ft up to ground plus first floor. For above ground plus first floor, the impact fee will be 3 per cent or Rs 150 per sq.ft. For residential flats in case of mixed activities, the impact fee will be 2 per cent or Rs 100 per sft upto ground plus first floor. For above ground plus first floor, the impact fee will be one per cent or Rs 50 per sq.ft.

The impact fee so collected would be escrowed into Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) account. The above rates of impact fee would be applicable to earlier declared commercial roads also and will supersede the existing impact fee rates specified in GO 766.

The impact fee will be over and above the conversion charges and other charges to be paid in the normal course and will be applicable to all the pending the cases where the applicants have not paid the impact fee as per the earlier rates. The impact fee is not applicable to the sites that are already earmarked for commercial use in the master plan.

To address the parking issues on these newly declared commercial roads and ensure parking area all along these roads, the owners of vacant lands will be encouraged to develop their lands as parking lots or multi level parking either by themselves or through GHMC.