Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University pays tributes to late actor Dilip Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) paid tributes to legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away early on July 7, 2021. Vice-Chancellor Prof SM Rahmatullah, in his condolence message, described the late actor as a torchbearer of Urdu language.

In recognition of Dilip Kumar’s services for promoting Urdu language and culture, MANUU had conferred an honorary doctorate on him in 2009 at its third convocation. Kumar could not attend the convocation due to ill health but thanked MANUU for the honour given to him by sending a beautiful handwritten message in Urdu.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of the actor and recalled his services to the Indian film industry. He said the actor’s death had created a great void in the Indian film industry.