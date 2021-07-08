Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital gets new operation theatre complex 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to healthcare services being provided in the State, Osmania General Hospital will be partially restoring its surgery capacity as a new operation theatre complex was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The theatre will have a total of 10 tables, each of which will be used to conduct at least three surgeries per day. A minimum of 30 patients will be able to undergo surgeries at this new facility.

The new facility has been set up in the old building that used to serve as a resting place for the attendants of patients. “The situation has been restored to nearly the level of last year,” informed OGH Superintendent Dr S Nagender.