Convert Nizam’s lands into parks, royal kin urges Telangana CM 

In a letter written to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Himayat Ali Mirza offered to personally identify these lands to make this city greener, safer and more developed.

Nizam’s great-grandson Himayat Ali Mirza wrote a letter to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Nizam’s great-grandson Himayat Ali Mirza wrote a letter to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizam’s great-grandson Himayat Ali Mirza urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to utilise Nizam’s properties that were acquired by the government under the Urban Land Act, which was later repealed, and excess lands and other open spaces that are not in use, and convert them into parks and green spaces.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, Mirza offered to personally identify these lands to make this city greener, safer and more developed. “My grandfather late Walashan Prince Moazzam Jah was the chief and founder of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and wanted a developed Hyderabad, and constantly put efforts to make it better than other cities,” he said.

According to him, his uncle Mukarram Jah’s Chiran Palace was converted into KBR Park which is spread across 400 acres. “It is one of the biggest parks and a spacious green space, which is a relief for many. I request you to extend KBR Park and make it larger for more people to enjoy the greenery,” Mirza said in his letter to the CM.

Recently, Mirza also wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to make arrangements to send the Nizams jewels, which are now in RBI lockers, to Hyderabad so that they can be exhibited here in a special museum. This will in turn create more jobs and generate additional revenues, will also add new tourist spots for the people living and visiting the city to enjoy, he had said.

