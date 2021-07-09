Engineering graduate dies in wall collapse in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate N Aashish, 25, was found dead in SR Nagar, reportedly after the compound wall of a building collapsed on him. His death came to light while GHMC teams were clearing the debris on Thursday.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Aashish went out for a walk but didn’t return home. His family members tried reaching him on his phone but in vain. The next day, they filed a complaint with SR Nagar police station and a missing case was registered.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains on Wednesday night, the compound wall of an apartment collapsed and the residents lodged a complaint to clear the debris. On Thursday, the GHMC teams found a trapped body, while clearing the debris, and informed the police.

Aashish’s elder sister N Aashi identified the body. Police said the wall, which is around eight feet high, collapsed due to heavy rains.

