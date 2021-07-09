STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering graduate dies in wall collapse in Hyderabad

Police said the wall, which is around eight feet high, collapsed due to heavy rains that have been occurring in Hyderabad this week.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:01 PM

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate N Aashish, 25, was found dead in SR Nagar, reportedly after the compound wall of a building collapsed on him. His death came to light while GHMC teams were clearing the debris on Thursday. 

On the evening of Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Aashish went out for a walk but didn’t return home. His family members tried reaching him on his phone but in vain. The next day, they filed a complaint with SR Nagar police station and a missing case was registered.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains on Wednesday night, the compound wall of an apartment collapsed and the residents lodged a complaint to clear the debris. On Thursday, the GHMC teams found a trapped body, while clearing the debris, and informed the police.

Aashish’s elder sister N Aashi identified the body. Police said the wall, which is around eight feet high, collapsed due to heavy rains.
 

Hyderabad wall collapse Hyderabad rains Engineering graduate Hyderabad
