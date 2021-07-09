Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics bags Rs 499-crore deal to supply missiles to Indian Air Force

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based manufacturer of ammunition and missile systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), on Thursday, signed a Rs 499-crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Akash Missiles have been successfully test-fired on many occasions and are considered as one of the best in its category.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that BDL is manufacturing and supplying Akash Missiles to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

With the Union Cabinet giving clearance for export of Akash Weapon System, the company is looking to take up export orders. BDL is the prime production agency under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development (IGMD) Programme.

The contract was signed by Air Commodore Ajay Singhal, Air Commodore, Guided Weapons Maintenance on behalf of Indian Air Force and Commodore T N Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Marketing) on behalf of BDL in the presence of P Radhakrishna, Director (Production), BDL at New Delhi on Thursday, July 8, 2021.