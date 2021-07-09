STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics bags Rs 499-crore deal to supply missiles to Indian Air Force

With the Union Cabinet giving clearance for export of Akash Weapon System, Bharat Dynamics Limited is looking to take up export orders.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Test firing of the Akash Missile.

Test firing of the Akash Missile. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based manufacturer of ammunition and missile systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), on Thursday, signed a Rs 499-crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Akash Missiles have been successfully test-fired on many occasions and are considered as one of the best in its category.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that BDL is manufacturing and supplying Akash Missiles to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

With the Union Cabinet giving clearance for export of Akash Weapon System, the company is looking to take up export orders. BDL is the prime production agency under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development (IGMD) Programme. 

The contract was signed by Air Commodore Ajay Singhal, Air Commodore, Guided Weapons Maintenance on behalf of Indian Air Force and Commodore T N Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Marketing) on behalf of BDL in the presence of P Radhakrishna, Director (Production), BDL at New Delhi on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force Akash missile Akash Weapon System Bharat Dynamics Ministry of Defence
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp