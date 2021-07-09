Hyderabad records five times the normal rainfall, heavy showers likely across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the rest of the world debates climate change in view of heatwaves across various parts, abnormally high rainfall in the past 24 hours marked the weather in Hyderabad. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was five times above the normal value, according to data by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In the 24-hour period between 8.30am of July 7 to 8.30am of July 8, the average rainfall recorded in GHMC limits was 35mm against the normal value of 6.9mm.

Moreover, the above-normal rainfall was not due to rains evenly spread across the day but mainly due to high-intensity rains recorded across a couple of hours. The Kapra area was battered with high-intensity rainfall -- as 31.4mm of rainfall per hour recorded at 11 pm in the night.

In the same hour, the intensity of rainfall in other areas was 27mm per hour in Begumpet, 20mm per hour in Musheerabad, 18.8mm per hour in Chandanagar, 18.4mm per hour in Secunderabad, 17.6mm per hour in Kukatpally, 19mm per hour in Yousufguda, 15.8mm per hour in LB Nagar, 15.7mm in Khairatabad and 16mm per hour in Malkajgiri.

In the 24-hour period, Kapra recorded as much as 118mm rainfall, whereas Mendora in Nizamabad recorded 131mm. Since the start of monsoon season (June 1), the GHMC has recorded 33 per cent above normal rainfall of 184mm against the normal of 138mm. Overall, Telangana recorded 260.9mm rainfall against the normal of 180.2mm, which is 45 per cent above normal.

HEAVY SHOWERS LIKELY TODAY, TOMORROW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on Friday and Saturday in isolated places across Telangana. Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and only on Saturday in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool districts.

Thundershowers are likely at isolated places across the state over the next few days.