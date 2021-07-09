STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad records five times the normal rainfall, heavy showers likely across Telangana

Overall, Telangana recorded 260.9mm rainfall against the normal of 180.2mm, which is 45 per cent above normal. 

Published: 09th July 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the coming days in isolated places across Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the coming days in isolated places across Telangana. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the rest of the world debates climate change in view of heatwaves across various parts, abnormally high rainfall in the past 24 hours marked the weather in Hyderabad. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was five times above the normal value, according to data by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In the 24-hour period between 8.30am of July 7 to 8.30am of July 8, the average rainfall recorded in GHMC limits was 35mm against the normal value of 6.9mm.

Moreover, the above-normal rainfall was not due to rains evenly spread across the day but mainly due to high-intensity rains recorded across a couple of hours. The Kapra area was battered with high-intensity rainfall -- as 31.4mm of rainfall per hour recorded at 11 pm in the night. 

In the same hour, the intensity of rainfall in other areas was 27mm per hour in Begumpet, 20mm per hour in Musheerabad, 18.8mm per hour in Chandanagar, 18.4mm per hour in Secunderabad, 17.6mm per hour in Kukatpally, 19mm per hour in Yousufguda, 15.8mm per hour in LB Nagar, 15.7mm in Khairatabad and 16mm per hour in Malkajgiri. 

In the 24-hour period, Kapra recorded as much as 118mm rainfall, whereas Mendora in Nizamabad recorded 131mm. Since the start of monsoon season (June 1), the GHMC has recorded 33 per cent above normal rainfall of 184mm against the normal of 138mm. Overall, Telangana recorded 260.9mm rainfall against the normal of 180.2mm, which is 45 per cent above normal. 

HEAVY SHOWERS LIKELY TODAY, TOMORROW
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on Friday and Saturday in isolated places across Telangana. Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and only on Saturday in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool districts.

Thundershowers are likely at isolated places across the state over the next few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rain Telangana weather Hyderabad weather Telangana thunderstorm
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp