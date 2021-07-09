STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao extends Rs 2.5 lakh support to late student’s family

Aishwarya Reddy, who was a native of Shadnagar and was pursuing her education from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi, died by suicide in November 2020.

Published: 09th July 2021

(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, July 8, 2021, extended financial help to the family of Aishwarya Reddy, a student who died by suicide on November 2, 2020, due to a lack of funds to pursue her online education during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Aishwarya was a native of Shadnagar and was pursuing her education from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi. When this incident was brought to the notice of the Minister, he immediately responded and assured support to the family. 

Before her demise, the college had asked Aishwarya to vacate her hostel room. She was also sent a notice as she wasn’t able to afford a laptop to attend online classes.

The family members met Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. After enquiring about their well-being, Rama Rao, in his personal capacity, donated an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to the family and also assured to provide a 2 BHK house. Rama Rao said that it was very unfortunate to lose an educated person in the family. 

The family members interacted with the Minister and said that they were impacted by the untimely demise of their daughter. “We thank Mr Rama Rao for his support. It has given us moral strength during these tough times,” the family members said.

