Delay in CBSE exam results leave Hyderabad students worried about future prospects

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The delay in the announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results has left city students in a difficult position. Students claim that due to the delay, they are not able to apply for admission in colleges.

Many aspirants who had applied to foreign universities fear that they might miss out on the new academic year.

S Swati (name changed), 16, checks the CBSE website first thing in the morning every day to see if her Class X board results are out. The “never-ending” wait for her results has been given her anxiety, she claimed.

CBSE had said that it would announce the results in July. “This delay is costing us our future. Many colleges in the city have already started their admission process and we can’t even apply for it as our results are still not out. I am scared that my new academic year will get wasted. Anyway, due to Covid, our studies have been completely disrupted, and now the board is adding to our woes,” Swati added.

Marks arrangement worries many

The CBSE has also notified its evaluation criteria for assessing Class XII students, but students appear unhappy with the arrangement. “There are certain marks criteria in many colleges for admission. So if a student is getting the same marks as they received in Class XI, then it would be unfair as that person can probably lose a chance to get a good university,” said M Shetal, who is waiting for her Class XII results.

The CBSE had announced that students would be allowed to write an examination if they were not satisfied with the evaluation. “If I am not satisfied with my result then I will have to wait longer to give exams, which will also delay my admission process in colleges,” added another student.