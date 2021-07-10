STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based Hetero Drugs seeks emergency use authorisation for Molnupiravir

Phase III clinical trials were conducted at different sites across the country and involved 741 mild Covid-19 patients, and early clinical improvement was observed among the patients on Molnupiravir.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

All adverse events reported in the Molnupiravir group were of non-serious nature, mild in severity and none led to drug discontinuation.

All adverse events reported in the Molnupiravir group were of non-serious nature, mild in severity and none led to drug discontinuation. (File photo | K K Sundar, Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based Hetero Drugs announced interim results from Phase III clinical trials of Molnupiravir in treatment of mild Covid-19 patients on Friday, July 9, 2021, seeking emergency use authorisation for the drug from the Drug Controller General of India. 

In a press statement, the company informed that the Phase III clinical trials were conducted at different sites across the country and involved 741 mild Covid-19 patients. It said that early clinical improvement was observed among the patients on Molnupiravir as compared to the control group. The median time to clinical improvement was eight days in Molnupiravir group as compared to 12 days in the control group. 
Hospitalisations were fewer in the Molnupiravir group (1.89%) as compared to the control group (6.22%), and earlier RT-PCR negativity was also observed in the Molnupiravir group, it said. 

All adverse events reported in the Molnupiravir group were of non-serious nature, mild in severity and none led to drug discontinuation. The most common adverse events reported were nausea, diarrhoea and headache which were resolved completely, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Molnupiravir Hetero Drugs Phase III clinical trials Molnupiravir Molnupiravir Covid 19
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp