Hyderabad-based startup Pop Spot allows businesses to rent temporary retail space

According to Pop Spot founders Allan Deeksha Reddy and Akshitha Harish believe giving out spaces on an hourly, daily or weekly basis helps brands put up their products without much paperwork.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pop Spot founders Allan Deeksha Reddy and Akshitha Harish. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To support farmers and food startups in the city, Alla Deeksha Reddy and Akshitha Harish have started an Omnichannel called Pop Spot for brands to use any physical space for a limited period of time. Giving out spaces on an hourly, daily or weekly basis makes it easy for brands to put up their products without much paperwork, they believe. 

Deeksha says: “Pop Spot allows online companies to take physical spaces on rent for a short time. If you have an ideal space, we will get the brands to come and do a pop-up. It is like an Airbnb for retail spaces.”

Talking about the brands that approach them, she says, “We have various kinds of brands ranging from skincare to organic brands.People also take the space for a workshop.

We also curated a farmers’ market. We also do concept styling for bars and restaurants in Hyderabad. We do concepts in a way that they get more crowd and they can test out their products in the market.”  

“Before the second lockdown, we worked with Bolder Hill Glass Onion and Over the Moon. Now we have tired up with Fat Pigeon, Olive Bistro, Soda Bottle Opener Wala. We have projects coming up with these right now,” she added. They have also been into different activities which are conducted over the weekend. “We have a Mexican themed concept with Fat Pigeon where we will have Salsa classes, Mexican food, cocktails. We are working with a cafe in Madhapur too. We charge them minimal charge and we work on a revenue-based model. When they make money we also make money.” 

