Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park to reopen from July 11 with strict Covid guidelines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park, which was closed since May 2, will reopen for visitors from Sunday, July 11, 2021. The Telangana government on Friday issued orders for the reopening of all zoological parks, deer parks, sanctuaries and national parks in the State.

However, tiger sanctuaries will continue to remain closed for visitors till further orders, in view of the ongoing breeding season, informed a press release by the Forest Department.

People visiting the zoo will have to follow a host of Covid-19 preventive guidelines. Persons exhibiting symptoms of cold and fever shall not be permitted entry into the zoo. Children below 10 years and adults above 65 years of age are advised to avoid visiting the zoo, especially on weekends and public holidays. While all display enclosures will be open, close-door facilities will be closed.

It shall be mandatory for all visitors and staff to wear face masks and violators will be imposed a fine of Rs 200 per head, and in case of any argument, they will be expelled from the premises.