Man, wife held for stealing gold from patients at TIMS Hospital in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a married couple, who worked as caretakers at TIMS hospital, on charges of looting jewellery and other valuables from Covid patients. The police detected seven cases and recovered stolen items worth Rs 10 lakh.

Among the seven cases, in three cases, ornaments were reportedly stolen from the body of the deceased and four from patients in an unconscious state.

While at work, the accused Chinthalapally Raju and Chinthalapally Lathasri noticed gold ornaments on patients. As and when they found it convenient, Lathasri would keep a watch outside the ward and Raju would reportedly steal the ornaments from patients.

In the same manner, they looted ornaments from the bodies of the deceased as well. They had reportedly sold some of the ornaments to finance companies and the rest was mortgaged with Ashok of Jagdamba Jewellers at Jagadgirigutta, said M Venkateshwarlu, DCP Madhapur.