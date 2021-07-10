STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mass rapid transit system 'Metro Neo' will see light of the day soon: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

The Hyderabad-based 19-km EBRTS will have 23 stops for electric buses and it aims to resolve the traffic congestion along the Metro corridor.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao spoke about the implementation of the project in the current year.

KT Rama Rao spoke about the implementation of the project in the current year. (File photo | Twitter)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS), also called 'Metro Neo project', will soon become a reality as the Telangana government has proposed to set it up from KPHB through the Financial District to Kokapet under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,000 crore. 

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, who released the fourth Telangana MAUD annual report 2020-21 on Friday, July 9, 2021, spoke about the implementation of the project in the current year.

The EBRTS will start from Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) and cover the entire IT corridor before reaching Kokapet. The 19-km EBRTS will have 23 stops for electric buses and it aims to resolve the traffic congestion along the Metro corridor. The project will be implemented by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

Sources said the entire set-up would be on an elevated platform with viaduct columns standing in the centre of roads en-route. The proposed stations are also fully elevated with access from both sides of the road. While Kukatpally and its surrounding areas located in the east of Hyderabad offer affordable housing facilities, Hitec City and Financial district, located in the west are hubs for IT services offering high employment opportunities. The Right of Way (RoW) on existing roads along the corridor are also not so wide. By and large, the entire corridor is abutted by medium- to high-rise structures on either side throughout. As a result, the road network connecting these areas carry heavy traffic.

Generally, the BRTS is constructed on the ground level. However, the available road carriageway is small and the government has been facing issues in acquiring properties to widen the stretch, hence the elevated corridor was proposed. The main purpose of taking up this project is to develop a self-sustainable, safe and green public transport system, which could be scaled to higher capacities in future. 

AREAS TO BE COVERED 
The prominent areas which will be covered are KPHB, JNTU, Malaysian Township, Hitec City MMTS Railway Station, HICC/Hitex, NAC, Khanamet, Izzat Nagar, Jubilee Enclave, Siddique Nagar, Mind Space, Shilpa Layout, Anjaiah Nagar, IIIT Junction, ISB Road, Wipro Circle, IT SEZs and Financial District (Puppalguda). The 19-km route will have 23 stops for e-buses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro Neo project Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System EBRTS Financial District Kokapet Municipal Administration and Urban Development MAUD KT Rama Rao Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp