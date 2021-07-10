Telangana HC orders CBI court to go easy on Andhra cadre IAS officer Y Srilakshmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued interim orders asking the CBI court not to award harsh punishment to Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Y Srilakshmi. The court issued the directions during a hearing on the petition by Srilakshmi that the hearing on the chargesheet on Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case be held over.

Srilakshmi’s counsel wanted the court to defer the hearing on the case till the dispute on the boundary between OMC and its rival mining companies on the Andhra-Karnataka border is resolved. The CBI, which investigated the case, informed the High Court that the probe into the case was over and that it had no intention of filing any additional chargesheet in respect to the case.

The investigation agency apprised the court that the CBI court had taken into consideration the deposition of the CBI officer to this effect, to which the High Court asked the CBI to file it in writing. Srilakshmi’s counsel submitted to the court that the CBI court had said that it would take a decision on discharge petition filed by his client if it fails to present its arguments before the CBI court on July 12.