STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Activists call for arrest of errant Telangana cops responsible for Mariamma's custodial death

In his opening remarks, Akunuri Murali, who moderated the discussion, said that Mariamma succumbed to custodial torture on June 18. 

Published: 12th July 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A round table conference on ‘Justice for Mariamma’s lockup death’ was held at the Press Club in Somajiguda on Sunday. During the conference, SC rights activists demanded that the State government should arrest the police officers involved in the custodial death of an SC woman at Addagudur police station in Yadari Bhongir district. They also demanded that the government immediately dismiss the errant officials from service to prevent such incidents in the future. 

In his opening remarks, Akunuri Murali, who moderated the discussion, said that Mariamma succumbed to custodial torture on June 18. “It has been 23 days since Mariamma was murdered and everyone knows who the murderers are. If it was a normal person, the murderer would have been arrested by now. Committing atrocities against SCs and getting away without any punishment has become a common phenomenon,” said Murali.   

Member of the National Commission For Scheduled Castes (NCSC), K Ramulu, found fault with Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat for not being aware of the custodial torture. “The police should be booked under IPC 302, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and under the Nirbaya case,” said Ramulu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial death Telangana Telangana police hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp