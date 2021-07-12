Hyderabad civic body to get 1,350 Swachh Auto Tippers to clear garbage

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a large number of people throwing domestic waste on the roads as door-to-door garbage collection is hit due to lack of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to procure 1,350 SATs to address the proper lifting of garbage from households.

The GHMC had earlier decided to remove garbage bins from city roads. Many SAT drivers are not turning up to collect garbage, forcing the people to dump the garbage on the roads. SAT drivers are concentrating on commercial establishments as user charges for collection are higher.

Recently, during a GHMC meeting, AIMIM corporators claimed that the existing number of SATs is less than 50 per cent required for the city. The 2,500 SATs, which were introduced in 2015, turned old and many of them are under maintenance and are lying in workshops to get repaired. Some SATs which are collecting door-to-door garbage are being forced to collect accumulated garbage from roadsides by the Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs).

Admitting there is a huge requirement of SATs in the city to address garbage issue, the civic body has decided to procure 1,350 auto tippers and has invited requests for the proposal for supply and delivery of 1,350 SATs to GHMC under driver-cum-owner (DCO) scheme for door-to-door collection and transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW) to ensure hygiene, waste management, and sanitation across the city.

All the vehicles would be hydraulically operated with a closed-type container with four windows and a separator for segregation of wet and dry solid waste, in compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. A detachable container at the rear side of the body will hold a minimum of 10kg of hazardous waste.

Modern solutions

All the SATs will be fitted with a public-address system (PAS) as well as an integrated GPS equipment with geo-fencing and software solution for a period of six years

Govt’s ‘failed policies’ bankrupted GHMC: Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday said that the contractors working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) are not coming forward to undertake new projects as the civic body owes Rs 500 crore to them in payments. He alleged that the State government has bankrupted GHMC with its “failed policies”. He said that last year’s flood relief financial aid of Rs 10,000 per household has hit the civic body hard. “Hyderabad will be hit hard with the heavy rains this year and it would be a repeat of the last year’s deluge. Minister KT Rama Rao should be held responsible for this,” he emphasised. He alleged that the GHMC is gearing up to increase taxes to cover up the money which they have distributed towards flood relief.