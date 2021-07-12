STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents of deceased Hyderabad businessman allege harassment by wife

The couple had some differences over petty issues, which included Priyanka shooting TikTok videos.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the suicide of Pavan Neemkar, a businessman residing at Fateh Nagar, his parents approached the police alleging that he died due to harassment from his wife. They alleged that his wife Priyanka was addicted to making videos on TikTok and did not stop despite being repeatedly asked by Pavan to do so. Upset with her activities, he took the extreme step, his family alleged.

M Muthu Yadav, Inspector, Sanath Nagar police station, said initially a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem examination. “The report is awaited. We are probing into all angles including the allegations made by his parents,” he said. Pavan and Priyanka were married for six years. For the past few months, she was making videos for TikTok.

In some videos, she was seen along with her husband. Meanwhile, the couple had some differences over petty issues, which included Priyanka shooting such videos. On Friday, Pavan dropped her at her parents’ home and returned to their place. Later in the night, he was found hanging, even as all his family members were at home. He was rushed to a private hospital at Balanagar, where he was declared dead.

