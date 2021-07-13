STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Maggam is the way!

Maggam work has been trending this wedding season and brides in Hyderabad have this on the top of their emsemble list.

Published: 13th July 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maggam work has been trending this wedding season and brides in Hyderabad have this on the top of their emsemble list. Not only weddings, many have been opting for this design on several occasions. From the simplest designs to something that’s chunky and heavy, they want Maggam. And, this work is all about detail and needs a professional to give it that touch of class and elegance.

We speak to designers and artisans about this refined handwork and what kinds of designs are preferred these days. Sanjuna Reddy, who specialises in Maggam, people find it very difficult to pick a particular design because they all look so beautiful.

“However, credit goes to the artisans for their neat work and intricate patterns, which are all handmade. Right from the bride to someone close to her family or friends, everyone would love to wear Maggam on their blouse. The designs on pattu and raw silk fabrics are one of the best. They look traditional and opulent. Luxurious silks and velvets are perfect canvases for this artwork. Basically, the new magam work blouse designs have different varieties, of which Zardosi, thread, Aari and mirror works are the most popular. Even the beads and stone work have been trending now among teenagers,” she says. 

On a wedding day, all eyes are on the bride and her ensemble. And, every bride wants to look like a princess. For this, the best thing is to go with a heavy bridal Maggam work blouse. A combination of Zardosi and Maggam work on the blouse goes perfectly with a golden Kanjeevaram saree. “Go for an elbow-length blouse so that the work is more prominent. Elbow length blouses are in now and it will suit any kind of saree. Many brides also want a Maggam hip belt, which matches with the blouse,” says Sanjuna.

Artisans usually take two whole days to work on one design. Mubarak, a Maggam artist, says, “People have been preferring the simple works on their blouse. It goes well with the colour of the saree. But brides usually choose heavy designs.”As Maggam has been everyone’s fav these days, the demand for it is only increasing day by day. Boutiques in the city are burning the midnight oil to meet the demand, such is the craze!

Touch of class and elegance 
From the simplest designs to something that’s chunky and heavy, brides want Maggam. And, this work is all about detail and needs a professional to give it that touch of class and elegance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp