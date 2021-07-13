Maggam is the way!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maggam work has been trending this wedding season and brides in Hyderabad have this on the top of their emsemble list. Not only weddings, many have been opting for this design on several occasions. From the simplest designs to something that’s chunky and heavy, they want Maggam. And, this work is all about detail and needs a professional to give it that touch of class and elegance.

We speak to designers and artisans about this refined handwork and what kinds of designs are preferred these days. Sanjuna Reddy, who specialises in Maggam, people find it very difficult to pick a particular design because they all look so beautiful.

“However, credit goes to the artisans for their neat work and intricate patterns, which are all handmade. Right from the bride to someone close to her family or friends, everyone would love to wear Maggam on their blouse. The designs on pattu and raw silk fabrics are one of the best. They look traditional and opulent. Luxurious silks and velvets are perfect canvases for this artwork. Basically, the new magam work blouse designs have different varieties, of which Zardosi, thread, Aari and mirror works are the most popular. Even the beads and stone work have been trending now among teenagers,” she says.

On a wedding day, all eyes are on the bride and her ensemble. And, every bride wants to look like a princess. For this, the best thing is to go with a heavy bridal Maggam work blouse. A combination of Zardosi and Maggam work on the blouse goes perfectly with a golden Kanjeevaram saree. “Go for an elbow-length blouse so that the work is more prominent. Elbow length blouses are in now and it will suit any kind of saree. Many brides also want a Maggam hip belt, which matches with the blouse,” says Sanjuna.

Artisans usually take two whole days to work on one design. Mubarak, a Maggam artist, says, “People have been preferring the simple works on their blouse. It goes well with the colour of the saree. But brides usually choose heavy designs.”As Maggam has been everyone’s fav these days, the demand for it is only increasing day by day. Boutiques in the city are burning the midnight oil to meet the demand, such is the craze!

Touch of class and elegance

From the simplest designs to something that’s chunky and heavy, brides want Maggam. And, this work is all about detail and needs a professional to give it that touch of class and elegance