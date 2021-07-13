STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth pulls woman, kids from burning car at Hyderabad expressway

As Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was to pass through the same way in the next few minutes, the incident led to panic.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:13 AM

A screen grab of a burning car on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad

A screen grab of a burning car on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman and her three children, including an infant, who were caught in a fire that broke out in their car on PVNR Expressway at Attapur, had a miraculous escape.

Thanks to a youngster Ravi, who was passing by. As the vehicle doors got locked, the woman and her children cried for help. Ravi risked his life, broke open the windows and pulled them out safely.

As Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was to pass through the same way in the next few minutes, the incident led to panic. Soon fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and cleared the route. The police felicitated Ravi for his brave act.

ACP (Rajendranagar) R Sanjay Kumar said that if not for Ravi's timely and brave act, the incident could have taken a worse turn.

This incident, however, didn't affect the Governor's movement. "The fire was doused immediately and the car was moved away from the area. Around half an hour later, the Governor’s convoy passed through the same way," the ACP added.

The woman Shailaja along with her three children were travelling to a hospital at Banjara Hills, from Mamidipally, Shamshabad. Midway at pillar no. 135 on the PVNR Expressway, a fire broke out in their car and the car came to a halt. Within no time, the car was engulfed in flames, and all the doors were locked as they cried for help.

Ravi from Musheerabad, who was going towards Aramghar in his car, rushed to their rescue, broke the window panes and pulled all four persons from the car safely. By then, the police and fire tenders also rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

As the woman was in a state of shock, the police informed her relatives and shifted her to the hospital. "Once she recovers, we will collect more details and register a case," Sanjay Kumar said.

G Ravi, a driver, said that he was taking his boss to Shadnagar when he noticed the car engulfed in flames. He pulled his car aside and rushed to the car. "I am yet to believe that I had rescued them. Now I am thinking about how I acted so quickly. While crossing to the other side, I injured a toe, but I didn’t pay attention to that," he said.

