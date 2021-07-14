STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 27-year-old CA kills self over health issues

Four months ago, she was diagnosed with a serious health condition, causing her mental stress. On Monday, she took leave from work, while Shivananda went to work.

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over health issues, a 27-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) died by suicide in Jeedimetla.

The deceased Jayalakshmi hailed from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh and was reportedly upset over her health issues. She got married to Rajulapalli Shivananda Reddy in July 2020 and was residing at Gajularamaram. Jayalakshmi worked as a CA for a private firm in Somajiguda while her husband worked for a pharmaceutical company. 

Four months ago, she was diagnosed with a serious health condition, causing her mental stress. On Monday, she took leave from work, while Shivananda went to work. When he returned home on Tuesday morning, he found Jayalakshmi hanging from the ceiling. He took her to the hospital, but the doctors declared her dead. Based on a complaint from her brother, the police registered a case and started their investigation.

19-year-old kills self 
In another incident, Bollapogu Sneha, 19, died by suicide at Madhapur. Sneha was reportedly upset with her father Vanadevudu’s ill health and also since she wasn’t able to support her family, which led her to take the extreme step, the police found. A case has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Hyderabad Hyderabad suicides
