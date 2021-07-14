STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Piaggio launches electric autos in Hyderabad

The pioneer of three-wheeler goods transportation in India, PVPL’s Ape-E-City comes with a fixed battery, which can also be swapped.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicle charging station

Solar panels will be installed in the charging stations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a push to the electric vehicle (EV) policy in the State, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) launched Ape-E-City, an electric three-wheeler passenger auto vehicle, in Hyderabad.

The pioneer of three-wheeler goods transportation in India, PVPL’s Ape-E-City comes with a fixed battery, which can also be swapped. These electric autos can ply on the roads for over 100 km after charging for almost four hours.

Launching the Piaggio’s electric three-wheelers, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that EV sales have gone up and the State is giving exemption of fees to them to encourage vehicle users to shift to electric.“Despite the burden of Rs 264 crore, the State government is giving exemptions in the registration fee and quarterly fee on EVs to reduce air pollution in the city and also to make them substitutes for vehicles running on fossil fuels,” he said.

According to him, over 300 electric auto-trolley vehicles and 26 passenger EVs have been registered and the registrations are expected to increase in the coming days. The State government has given a 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first 20,000 electric three-wheelers purchased and registered within Telangana and 15 per cent incentive of the retro-fitting cost capped at `15,000 per vehicle for the first 5,000 retrofitted three-seater auto rickshaws.

EV charging station inaugurated 

An EV charging station was inaugurated at Engineering Staff College of India, Gachibowli, on Tuesday. The two 10 kilowatt AC charges can support simultaneous charging of six vehicles.N Janaiah, Managing Director, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), who inaugurated the facility said that the State government has started a drive of providing electric vehicle charging stations throughout the State in order to contain the carbon emissions and internal oil pool account of petrol and diesel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad electric autos
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp