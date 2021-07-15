SBI guard shoots, injures colleague

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A security guard at the State Bank of India, Gunfoundry branch, opened fire at his colleague on Wednesday after a heated argument broke out with him over a trivial issue.The victim, Surender, who is an outsourced employee, suffered bullet injuries in his ribs and has since been admitted to a hospital.The security guard — Sardar Khan — has been detained by police after the bank lodged a complaint with them.

Surender, who works in SBI, Gunfoundry, being taken

to hospital after bullets fired by the bank’s security

guard Sardar Khan injured him

The police said that Sardar Khan, who bore a grudge against Surender for taunting him for the last six years on one pretext or the other, had been waiting to take revenge.

At about 3.30 pm Sardar Khan entered into an argument with Surender when he began teasing him. In a fit of rage, Sardar Khan shot off three bullets from his firearm. The police said that they were investigating to find out if there was any other reason for the security guard to open fire.

The police said that Sardar Khan had fired thrice and they are not sure if all the bullets hit Surender or only two or one. The police are also inquiring if the security guard has a valid licence for his firearm. As soon as Surender began writhing and blood started gushing out of the bullet wound, bank officials fixed a car and took him to a private hospital. Police sources said Surender is out of danger. The police have slapped a case of attempt to murder against Sardar Khan and investigation is on.

VICTIM INJURED IN THE RIBS, DECLARED SAFE

A police officer at Abids station said only one bullet fired by Sardar Khan penetrated the victim’s ribs. Surender has been declared safe and is in hospital. A case has been filed under Section 307 against the guard