Self-taught vector artist turns passion into profession 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pencil and paper might sound like a good start for anyone who wants to create visual art. But not for 27-year-old Ananth Talam. He makes life-like vector art that has been lauded by thousands of people, including celebrities, with just a mouse and a computer. To top it all, Ananth did it without any formal training and taught himself to do vector art through YouTube videos. What began as a hobby is now a full-fledged profession for Ananth.

However, the skill and recognition did not come easy. Hailing from a middle-class family in Hyderabad, Ananth did a Bachelor of Science and worked in the digital marketing field since 2012. He was always interested in art but never pursued it seriously. At the age of 22, he started browsing websites such as behance.net and Pinterest, where people from all over the world showcase their art. There, he spotted the work of vector art, and fell in love with it. Ananth started slowly by practicing vector art through YouTube tutorials.

Soon Ananth decided to be a freelancer, but he didn’t have the money to jump start his dream. It was his uncle who came to his rescue and gave the artist Rs 5,000. With this amount, Ananth bought his first domain, built his first website and started his freelance journey. Though his family disagreed with Ananth’s decision to pursue art, they later supported him. They believed that one day their son would achieve success.

Today, Ananth has 2,16,000 followers on Instagram, where he displays his gorgeous work. Being a Tollywood fan, Ananth has also made sketches of celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Samantha, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kajal Aggarwal, Puri Jagannath, Akkineni Akhil, Naga Shourya, Pawan Kalyan, Anushka, Mahesh babu, Junior NTR, Rashi Khanna, and Rajamouli, among others.