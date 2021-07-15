STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Self-taught vector artist turns passion into profession 

Ananth Talam spotted vector art on Pinterest and instantly fell in love with it.

Published: 15th July 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ananth presenting his art to film actor Nabha Natesh

Ananth presenting his art to film actor Nabha Natesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A pencil and paper might sound like a good start for anyone who wants to create visual art.  But not for 27-year-old Ananth Talam. He makes life-like vector art that has been lauded by thousands of people, including celebrities, with just a mouse and a computer. To top it all, Ananth did it without any formal training and taught himself to do vector art through YouTube videos. What began as a hobby is now a full-fledged profession for Ananth.

However, the skill and recognition did not come easy. Hailing from a middle-class family in Hyderabad, Ananth did a Bachelor of Science and worked in the digital marketing field since 2012. He was always interested in art but never pursued it seriously. At the age of 22, he started browsing websites such as behance.net and Pinterest, where people from all over the world showcase their art. There, he spotted the work of vector art, and fell in love with it. Ananth started slowly by practicing vector art through YouTube tutorials.

Soon Ananth decided to be a freelancer, but he didn’t have the money to jump start his dream. It was his uncle who came to his rescue and gave the artist Rs 5,000. With this amount, Ananth bought his first domain, built his first website and started his freelance journey. Though his family disagreed with Ananth’s decision to pursue art, they later supported him. They believed that one day their son would achieve success.

Today, Ananth has 2,16,000 followers on Instagram, where he displays his gorgeous work. Being a Tollywood fan, Ananth has also made sketches of celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Samantha, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kajal Aggarwal, Puri Jagannath, Akkineni Akhil, Naga Shourya, Pawan Kalyan, Anushka, Mahesh babu, Junior NTR, Rashi Khanna, and Rajamouli, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vector Art Tollywood vector art
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp