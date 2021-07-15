Telangana Heritage Department secures Ashoorkhana  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on directives of the High Court over a PIL regarding encroachments at the Baadshahi Ashoorkhana, KS Sreenivasa Raju, in-charge Director of Heritage Telangana, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and representatives of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, visited the monument near the Madina Circle in Old City on Wednesday. The Department of Heritage secured the monument for its protection and to prevent any encroachment. It now plans to undertake repairs to restore the originality of the historic structure