Hyderabad residents relive nightmare of 2020 floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nightmarish experience of last October came flooding back as the city’s residents woke up to a deluge on Thursday.

While the overnight incessant rains resulted in inundation and waterlogging in several parts of the city, many low-lying areas were also marooned, leading to disruption of normal life.

The heavy downpour led to overflowing of lakes and nalas, while rainwater entered residences, and vehicles were seen partially submerged in several parts of the city.

Several colonies in LB Nagar GHMC Zone were inundated with rainwater, making people’s lives miserable. At many places, trees were also uprooted leading to traffic snarls.

DRF teams were deployed at vulnerable flooding areas to attend to several complaints like waterlogging and clearing of uprooted trees.

In Old City, areas like Chaderghat, Karwan, Towlichowki, Nadeem Colony, Saidabad, Bahadurpura and Charminar and adjoining areas also received heavy rainfall and witnessed waterlogging and residents had reasons to be reminded of last year floods.

The EVDM wing of the GHMC informed that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was witnessed over the city with LB Nagar zone receiving highest rainfall in excess of 15 cm.

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say that extreme heavy rains were recorded in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad in last 24 hours.