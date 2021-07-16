STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad residents relive nightmare of 2020 floods

While the overnight incessant rains resulted in inundation and waterlogging in several parts of the city, many low-lying areas were also marooned, leading to disruption of normal life.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Due to heavy rains from past two days P N T Colony in Dilsukhnagar submerged in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Due to heavy rains from past two days P N T Colony in Dilsukhnagar submerged in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nightmarish experience of last October came flooding back as the city’s residents woke up to a deluge on Thursday.

While the overnight incessant rains resulted in inundation and waterlogging in several parts of the city, many low-lying areas were also marooned, leading to disruption of normal life.

The heavy downpour led to overflowing of lakes and nalas, while rainwater entered residences, and vehicles were seen partially submerged in several parts of the city.

Several colonies in LB Nagar GHMC Zone were inundated with rainwater, making people’s lives miserable. At many places, trees were also uprooted leading to traffic snarls.

DRF teams were deployed at vulnerable flooding areas to attend to several complaints like waterlogging and clearing of uprooted trees.

In Old City, areas like Chaderghat, Karwan, Towlichowki, Nadeem Colony, Saidabad, Bahadurpura and Charminar and adjoining areas also received heavy rainfall and witnessed waterlogging and residents had reasons to be reminded of last year floods.

The EVDM wing of the GHMC informed that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was witnessed over the city with LB Nagar zone receiving highest rainfall in excess of 15 cm. 

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say that extreme heavy rains were recorded in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad in last 24 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rains
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp