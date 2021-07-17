Check out these theme-baed Hyderabad restaurants the next time you want to dine out

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is no surprise that Hyderabadis are always up for an adventure and when it comes to food, they are unstoppable. The hotel industry has seen a shift in ambiance and has quite positively taken a turn towards theme-based restaurants. The idea simply being to add experiences that would have long-lasting memories while one eats their fill.

For who doesn’t love the mix of a fun vibe and mouth-watering meals? In Hyderabad, there are plenty of theme-based restaurants that are on the must-visit list. Imagine eating at places where machines serve you, where your plate of paneer tikka is brought in by a robot or where you can eat your roasted chilli chicken high up in the sky. Sounds unrealistic? The good news is it’s all real and it’s here in our very own City of Pearls. From foods based on the theme of unicorns and pop colours, savoring delicacies in a cave to sitting in a restaurant that serves you food on tracks, Hyderabad brings to you a variety of theme-based restaurants.

Vaibhav Mittal, a food blogger (@foodtrails_hyderabad), believes that such theme-based restaurants enhance the dining experience. Mittal says the idea of such restaurants is not a new concept in Hyderabad as it started roughly 15 years ago. But due to evolution in the hotel industry, many new ideas are popping up which bring in new themes for all ages. Such eateries are visited by all age groups and on several occasions. “Decent food plus a creative ambiance make for a wonderful dining experience,” he says.

When asked why theme-based restaurants are a trend in Hyderabad, food writer Aarti David (aarti_david) says, “They’re fascinating to look at, in terms of design and decor. We Hyderabadis love drama and unique-looking things. So when a theme-based restaurant opens up in the city, the first few weeks are all about discovering the nuances.”

She goes on to say that restaurant owners, who plan these theme-based restaurants, “should certainly go ahead as customers love an interesting ambiance but should put in a larger chunk of their money on bringing in quality ingredients and professional chefs as its the key to impressing customers.”

Platform 65, Kukatpally and Komaplly

Unlike other restaurants where humans serve food, in this venue, the food is served on toy trains which travel on tracks from the kitchen to your table. Platform 65 is designed to look like a railway station where the seats resemble that of the Tejas Express, the tables named after different stations and the fans like those at the stations. The trains can carry up to two meals at a time and the customers station receives a green signal on the toy traffic controller when it arrives. Platform 65 is the largest-capacity toy train-serving restaurant in the country. It can accommodate over 200 people and is spread across 5,000 sft. It serves multiple cuisines.

Cloud Dining, Madhapur

Looking for the thrill of an adrenaline rush and a beautiful view while you eat your meal? Cloud Dining is the answer. The restaurant was developed by two adventurists, who came up with a theme of sky dining for the venue. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (considering a meal for two costs `5,500 on weekends) caters to the beauty of ‘dining with the stars’. It is suspended at 150 feet high and has all the safety precautions such as a high-grade metal frame platform and safety belts. But what’s more fun is that this seating arrangement lets you turn 180 degrees, giving you a spectacular view of the city down below. Cloud Dining is one of the most unusual dining experiences where a crane hoists the dining set. This restaurant is visited by mixed crows for numerous occasions and serves oriental, continental and Indian cuisines.

Robo Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

This venue offers an escapade that features a low-lit robotics-themed restaurant. Unlike humans serving food to customers, here food is served by an army of robots. The Robo Kitchen has a team of white and blue robots that serve diners with a click of a button; all one has to do is order the dishes using the electronic device provided and the food will be delivered at the table by the ‘Beauty Serving Robots’. It offers North Indian, Chinese, Thai, Tandoori and Mughlai food.

Guffa Ohri’s Cuisine Court, Basheer Bagh

Ohri’s has been a theme-based restaurant brand for many years, but the outlet that stands out most is ‘Guffa’ (cave). As the name suggests, diners sit in a cave-like cavern and are served a multi-cuisine meal. It is filled with an alluring aroma that is decorated with the theme of jungle wilderness. The walls are designed like trees and covered with cave art, while the ceiling gives a life-like view of mountain-bottoms. The restaurant captivates crowds of all ages and provides an A La Carte for casual dining and bar.

