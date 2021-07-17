Hyderabad: Man grabs land of retired staffer, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against rowdy sheeter Chinna Srisailam Yadav for allegedly occupying the land of a retired government employee by submitting forged documents.

The complainant R Thyagarajan, 60, claimed that the accused occupied his land in Yousufguda by submitting forged documents. He filed a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station.

He stated that his father owns 0.37 guntas of land through a registered sale deed in 1961. Since he has stayed outside Hyderabad for most of his life, he recently discovered that Chinna had occupied his land and constructed unauthorised structures on the vacant land. Jubilee Hills police station filed FIR against him and booked him under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.