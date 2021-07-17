STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad restaurants go smoke-free for health & wealth

Many restaurants and hotels in Hyderabad are not permitting smoking on their premises to attract more customers and business.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The harmful effects of cigarette-smoking should not come across as news, even to smokers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, lung and respiratory complications were reported in many patients. Hence, more restaurants and hotels in Hyderabad are not permitting smoking on their premises to attract more customers and business.

Going completely smoke-free is improving profits by saving the costs of maintaining designated smoking areas (DSAs) and helps in safeguarding the health of their employees and customers, especially during the pandemic. 

Chairman of the Telangana State Hotels Association (TSHA) MS Nagaraju says families prefer restaurants and hotels that do not allow smoking. “Many members of our association have voluntarily decided to become 100 per cent smoke-free and we are motivating others to follow. We want Telangana to be a model State in making all restaurants and hotels 100 per cent smoke-free. It is the right time for the government to completely ban smoking areas, thereby making it easy for us to do away with these,” he says. 

Smoking is banned in all public places as per the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. However, it is allowed in DSAs of certain public places such as restaurants, hotels and airports.

A study, conducted in eight Indian cities by the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, revealed that among the 3,243 venues (including 836 bars, 971 hotels and 1,436 restaurants), only 120 had DSAs. Three per cent of these DSAs are compliant across all mandated specifications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad restaurants
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp