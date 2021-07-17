STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Septic tank cleaning vehicle, now just a phone call away 

People who need to avail the septic tank cleaning facility can call the call centre (155313/14420).

Representational Image of a Septic Tank.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to ensure the scientific management of septic tanks of individual houses located in the areas where there is no sewerage network, which is areas falling beyond the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is set to launch the ‘’Dial-A-Septic-Tank Cleaning Vehicle’’ on the lines of ‘’Dial Your Water Tanker’’.

People who need to avail the septic tank cleaning facility can call the call centre (155313/14420). The main objective to have a septic tank cleaning vehicle is to avoid fleecing by the operators, who charge anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. There are seven municipal corporations, 18 municipalities and 18 gram panchayats just outside the GHMC limits.

Sources with HMWS&SB told Express that there is no proper sewerage network in the above areas and the houses have a septic tank that needs to be cleaned, emptied periodically and disposed of safely as part of Faecal Sludge Septage Management (FSSM). 

The septage from households is carried through septic tank vehicles and brought to the co-treatment facilities and the first-ever Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) established at Nalla Cheruvu Sewerage Treatment Plant in Uppal will treat the septage and for safe disposal, saving the lakes from the pollution of septage dumping.

Septage to be treated to be treated at STP, FSTP

The HMWS&SB has empanalled 87 Septic Tank Cleaning Vehicle operators in association with the ASCI for transportation of septage and safe disposal at the STP and FSTP. Earlier, the septic tank operators used to collect septage from the households and dump them in lakes, open areas and drains, leading to pollution

