Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao flags off septic tank cleaner vehicles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the State government would provide necessary support to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for bringing modern technologies and best practices in faecal sludge (septage) management.

“We are working for a clean Hyderabad by implementing innovative ideas. We had taken a decision in the past to put an end to manual scavenging in the city and called for new experiments in septage management,’’ the Minister said after flagging off the Dial-A-Septic Tank cleaner vehicles and virtual inauguration of the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal. To end manual scavenging in Greater Hyderabad, 130 mini jetting machines have been introduced and are functioning successfully. Another 89 mini jetting machines are being used in 25 urban local bodies for septage management.

Water Board fixes tariff for Dial-A-Septic Tank



HMWS&SB has fixed the tariff for availing the Dial-A-Septic Tank cleaner vehicles. The tariff structure for desludging services has been introduced in consultation with the operators. This tariff regime is designed to protect the interests of the poor, with an objective of cross-subidisation, to reduce the burden on slum dwellers and the poor while ensuring the economic viability of desludging operations. Citizens can avail the facility by dialling 155313 or 14420. A centralised booking and real-time monitoring system have been established to receive and address calls from citizens.