Life convict hangs self in Hyderabad's Cherlapally jail

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old convict serving a life sentence for killing his mother at Cherlapally Central Prison died by suicide on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

The convict, Banothu Srinu, reportedly hanged himself in the prison’s dispensary and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, the police said. A case of death in custody was registered for further investigation, said A Manmohan, Inspector, Kushaiguda police station.

Srinu was convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for the murder of his mother. He was transferred from the Sub Jail, in Suryapet to Cherlapally Central Prison in September, 2019. He reportedly suffered from mental health issues in the prison and had even taken treatment for the same at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda.

For the past few days, he was admitted to the prison’s dispensary, where he was found hanging with a bedsheet late on Saturday night. The staff immediately provided first aid and then sent him to Osmania General Hospital. Based on a complaint from the prison authorities, the police have registered a case.

