STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Life convict hangs self in Hyderabad's Cherlapally jail

Banothu Srinu was convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for the murder of his mother. He reportedly suffered from mental health issues in prison.

Published: 19th July 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Banothu Srinu was admitted to the prison’s dispensary, where he was found hanging with a bedsheet late on Saturday night.

Banothu Srinu was admitted to the prison’s dispensary, where he was found hanging with a bedsheet late on Saturday night. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old convict serving a life sentence for killing his mother at Cherlapally Central Prison died by suicide on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

The convict, Banothu Srinu, reportedly hanged himself in the prison’s dispensary and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, the police said. A case of death in custody was registered for further investigation, said A Manmohan, Inspector, Kushaiguda police station. 

Srinu was convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for the murder of his mother. He was transferred from the Sub Jail, in Suryapet to Cherlapally Central Prison in September, 2019. He reportedly suffered from mental health issues in the prison and had even taken treatment for the same at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda.

For the past few days, he was admitted to the prison’s dispensary, where he was found hanging with a bedsheet late on Saturday night. The staff immediately provided first aid and then sent him to Osmania General Hospital. Based on a complaint from the prison authorities, the police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cherlapally Central Prison life sentence convict suicide Cherlapally Jail Institute of Mental Health Osmania General Hospital Kushaiguda
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp