Release flood relief amounts to victims: Congress to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, demanded that the GHMC pay compensation to families affected by the floods this year and for lakhs of families who are yet to receive it for the floods the previous year.

In an open letter addressed to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, he urged the TRS government to immediately disburse compensation to the families devastated by the incessant rains and floods in Greater Hyderabad, and take necessary steps to prevent inundation and further damage to households as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rains for the next three days.

Reminding the Minister of the pending flood relief amounts, Sravan demanded that the State government must immediately release the money and reveal all details relating to flood relief distribution. “The TRS government did not learn from the past and put Hyderabadis in hardship during the rains this year. I urge the State government to come up with a comprehensive strategy to deal with the rains and flooding in the future and spruce up basic infrastructure,” he said.