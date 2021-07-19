Vice President Venakaiah Naidu takes up road closure issue in Secunderabad Cantonment 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, advised Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to look into the long-pending issue of ‘unauthorised’ road closure by Local Military Officials (LMA) in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Not very long ago, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the same issue.

The ‘arbitrary’ road closure in the Secunderabad Cantonment area has been troubling residents over the years. In the past, many protests have been held to stop these road closures, but residents claim that it did not stop the LMA. The Vice-President referred to the issue when the newly-appointed Minister called on him at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi. He asked Bhatt to take steps to mitigate the hardships faced by the people.

In this context, Naidu also mentioned about the letters written by the Telangana government to Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on the issue. The Minister assured the Vice-President that he would look into the matter and address the concerns of the people.