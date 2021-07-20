STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra aspirants ask competitive entrance tests to be rescheduled

This year Andhra Pradesh's EAMCET coincides with BITSAT, the entrance exam for Birla Institute of Technology and Science, which will be held from August 3 to 9. 

A petition has been submitted to TSEAMCET Convener Professor Govardhan.

A petition has been submitted to TSEAMCET Convener Professor Govardhan. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) in Andhra Pradesh, several students are demanding to postpone the exams as they claim other competitive exams are also taking place on the same day.

Every year, more than two lakh candidates appear for the EAMCET. This year, the exams are scheduled to take place from August 4 to August 10. “EAMCET is very important for candidates, but other than that, students also sit for other competitive exams.

This year, the problem is that the EAMCET coincides with BITSAT, which will be held from August 3 to 9. This has left students in troubled waters as they are unable to appear for multiple entrance exams,” said ABVP’s State Technical Convener Thota Srinivas.

“While BITSAT is on a slot booking basis, it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis. So there are chances that some candidates will not get their favourable slots for exams dates, said V Santosh from Spark Academy, a competitive exams coaching centre.

In this regard, a petition has been submitted to TSEAMCET Convener Professor Govardhan demanding that the EAMCET be rescheduled to August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering admission so that students are allowed to appear for the two entrance exams on different dates.

