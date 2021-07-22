May the ‘course’ be with you

Aditya Vaddepalli By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rich man’s sport, boring, wasteful, elitist -- golf has been called these things and more. With kits costing anywhere between Rs 14,000 and Rs 1.17 lakh, the sport is definitely not a hobby or passion that is easy to afford. A lifetime membership at a club can cost around Rs 30 lakh and upwards, with a monthly fee of Rs 1,200. Apart from these, golfers also need to hire a caddie. An average round of 18 holes can also last for four to five hours, making it tediously long. But why are more and more people in Hyderabad gravitating towards golf?

‘Dogs and Indians not allowed’ was written outside golf clubs during the British-era and that’s where most of the elitism around the sport, in the country, comes from, says Sanjay Kumar Singh, a Class A-certified golf teaching professional. “Back then, the English would not teach the sport to Indians. One had to be privileged enough to travel to England to learn it,” he says.

Sandeep Pendurthy

Sandeep moved to Hyderabad in 2010 and he says that then, the response to golf was very poor, only the rich would play. Soon, the coach started conducting workshops in various schools and that’s where the sport’s popularity grew.

Today, you can pay Rs 300-Rs 500 at a golf club, which will give you a club and 100 golf balls to practise with. Coaches of different categories and who charge varying amounts are available if one is interested in taking their skill to the next level. People do not even have to buy an entire kit to start playing golf.

Sanjay says there is a new trend among people of the 35-50 age group to pursue golf, if not professionally but sincerely. What makes them stick to golf? Confidence, trust and the art of making decisions calmly -- these are the things that golf gives you, he says.

Venkat Ravilla, a real estate consultant, has been playing golf for the past 10 years. He plans his day around and ensures to play the sport three to four days a week. He even squeezes in another day when time permits. “We have several other hobbies but for me, golf is a passion, a craze,” says Venkat.

During the four-five hours of the game, Venkat forgets his tensions of the daily routine. “Golf is not a laid-back sport. Both, the mind and the body should be in sync. You cannot have any distractions. You must be at peace with yourself and with others,” he says. He carries this philosophy outside the golf course. “You will have ups and downs in life, so will you in golf. After playing golf, you will be humbled,” says Venkat.

The sport drives Venkat, who also visits nearby golf clubs such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikmagalur, Madikeri and Ooty to play tournaments. “The point of going to these different places is to experience different courses but also to forge bonds,” he says.

Sandeep Pendurthy, a city-based lawyer and avid golfer, says, “You make strong bonds while playing golf. In another six-seven years, when I will turn back to look at who my best buddies are, a good chunk of them will be from my golfing sessions.”

After a long day of golf, the players also share a community experience by hanging out in the clubs, sharing a drink or catching up over some grub. Golf, therefore, has become more than just a sport, it is a lifestyle.

