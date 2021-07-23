Bharat biotech’s co-founder tweets on waterlogged genome valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana High Court pulled up the state machinery for poor maintenance of roads, none other than the co-founder of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella tweeted about the waterlogging issue in the area. Ella said, “India’s largest Vaccine- Biotech Hub, Genome Valley,” along with a video of a waterlogged road.

She added hashtags such as #waterlogged roads, #floodedparkinglots #nomasstransport #nowalkingpaths to show the lack of basic amenities for a hub of that scale employing several biotech companies. Tagging the IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Minister for IT and MAUD KT Rama Rao, she rued the poor conditions.