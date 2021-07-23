Hyderabad: Damp Fever Hospital breeding ground for mosquitoes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an ironic situation, the laboratory building of the Fever Hospital which helps detect malaria, itself appears to be a fertile breeding ground for mosquitoes. Rainwater has been seeping from the damaged roof endangering the lab, with its high-end equipment, microscopes, medicines and slides.

“We have four sections in this building — one for routine blood tests, second for malaria tests, two more for HIC and TB tests. Patients and samples from across the State land here but we are struggling to process them due to the seepage,” said a staff member on condition of anonymity.

The situation is so bad that staffers are greeted by swarms of mosquitoes when they arrive for morning duties, while water is seen across tables and files.

“After arriving at the hospital, we get the room cleaned and only then start work. For now, we have placed buckets to catch the rain water. We are keeping all equipment under lock and key to prevent damage,” added another staff member.

Staffers at Fever Hospital say they have given multiple representations to the RMO and Superintendent.

​“Owing to the dampness, several rodents began breeding after which we had snakes. We just want a tarpaulin to be put on the roof to help us do our work without getting drenched,” added the staffer.