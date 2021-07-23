STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad top destination for vaccinated travellers

Following relaxation of lockdown restrictions in several states and owing to rise in vaccination rates, the confidence amongst travellers has fueled leisure travel, besides essential travel.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Experts say increasing vaccination coverage is vital to check the spread of Covid-19. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 60 percent surge in inter-state bus travel with more than 4.5 lakh bus bookings has been seen in the last five weeks, as per AbhiBus, an online bus travel aggregator based in Hyderabad. Of these, 55 per cent of travellers have been completely vaccinated and 32 per cent have received the first dose. 

Following relaxation of lockdown restrictions in several states and owing to rise in vaccination rates, the confidence amongst travellers has fueled leisure travel, besides essential travel. Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Chennai among others, have been the most preferred travel destinations since June. Currently, business and professional travel still forms the bulk of this uptick in demand with a slight increase in non-professional and leisure travel.

According to AbhiBus, along with the rise in leisure travel, it has also witnessed a rise in vaccine-related travel. “We are witnessing a welcome surge in leisure travel across the country and that is a great sign for the industry. We hope that with higher vaccination rates, people feel safer to travel and revisit their travel plans which have been on hold for the past year,” said Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp