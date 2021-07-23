University of Hyderabad ranked best in south India, fifth in the country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) was ranked first in south India and fifth in the country among the top 80 multi-disciplinary universities that include State, Central, Private and Deemed to be Universities, according to the Week-Hansa research best universities survey 2021, which was released on Thursday.

The survey used parameters including age and accreditation, infrastructure, faculty, research and academics, student intake and exposure, and placements to calculate the rankings.

The composite score was arrived at by combining the perceptual and the factual scores to determine the final rank for each University. The overall result of the survey has been published in the Week magazine issue dated July 25, 2021.

