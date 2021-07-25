30 sent to jail for drunken driving in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Thirty motorists, who were caught driving drunk at Rajendranagar of Cyberabad commissionerate, were sent to prison.

Police said they were caught during checks conducted in and around Rajendranagar area. Their vehicles have been seized and produced in court for further action.

The court, after examining the BAC test results of the motorists, sent them to prison with punishments ranging from one to four days.

Meanwhile, traffic police said they have seized the driving licences of the motorists and would write to the Transport Department for further action.