STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Century-old audible water level indicator at Gandipet to be repaired

The gramophone plays once the water level is reaching the danger mark. Each line on the gramophone record represents the actual water level.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Prinicipal Secretary Arvind Kumar inspects the defunct audible water level indicator at Osmansagar reservoir | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The defunct audible water level indicator or water level recording device installed at Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir during Nizam’s period, which used to record water levels on a graphical drum continuously, while also sending out floods warnings will be repaired soon. The non-functioning instrument which is lying idle for many decades at Osmansagar reservoir is likely to get a new lease of life with the State government planning to repair it as soon as possible. This instrument was manufactured by His Master’s Voice (HMV).

Recently, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore inspected the Osmansagar reservoir in the light of heavy rains in the catchment and saw this century-old unique instrument. “Came across this very interesting, flood warning instrument at Osmansagar yesterday. The gramophone plays once the water level is reaching the danger mark. Each line on the gramophone record represents the actual water level. Will try and get it repaired as soon as possible,” tweeted Arvind Kumar.

HMWSS&B officials told Express that the instrument became defunct a few decades ago and attempts were being made to restore it by inviting experts and technicians from various parts of the country to make it functional, but the efforts turned futile. 

The gramophone record was used to be played continuously to communicate the water level through an audio message to the receiver station fixed at the office of the engineer incharge of the dam site. Each line on the gramophone record represents the actual water level of the reservoir at that particular time. The needle of the recorder will move as per the rise and fall of the reservoir’s water level which operates through the float connected to the device. 

In 2009, it was kept at the Water Museum opened at the head office of HMWS&SB in Khairatabad. The museum was shut down and the instrument was shifted back to its original place at Osmansagar to preserve it for its unique function. The Nizam had installed it in 1920 after constructing Osmansagar reservoir. 

Officials said that in the olden days, a staffer used to go to Osmansagar reservoir to note down the reservoir levels on a daily basis for which an entire day was spent to get the reading. When the Nizam came to know about the time-consuming process, he issued orders to install a device to measure the water levels at Osmansagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water level indicator Osmansagar reservoir Osmansagar Gandipet
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp