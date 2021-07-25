Inflows continue into Hyderabad reservoirs on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With inflows from upstreams of the catchment areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs continuing, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is letting out water into the downstreams of River Musi through the lifting of floodgates.

So far, seven flood gates of Himayatsagar and two floodgates of Osmansagar have been lifted. On Saturday, the inflow was recorded at 1,800 and 1,200 cusecs into the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs respectively, while the outflow was recorded at 2,400 and 200 cusecs from Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs respectively.

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. In view of the inflows, the reservoir level reached 1762.60 feet (2.715 tmcft). The FTL of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), the present level is about 1785.60 feet (2.937 tmcft).

The HMWS&SB officials are closely monitoring the water levels in the Himayatsagar in the light of rains in the catchment areas, more gates will be opened depending upon the inflows from the upstream areas.