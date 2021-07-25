STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top priority given to ambulances: Hyderabad Traffic cops

After videos of ambulances stuck in traffic went viral, the Hyderabad Traffic Police clarified that they always give top priority to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

A screengrab of a video where a traffic police officer is seen speaking to a medico during the traffic jam at Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After videos of ambulances stuck in traffic went viral, the Hyderabad Traffic Police clarified that they always give top priority to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.  

On 2:30 pm on Saturday, after vehicular movement was halted by traffic police in Masab Tank, social media users shared posts underlining the fact that two ambulances were stopped in traffic.

However, Hyderabad Traffic Police, later, issued a clarification saying that while one of the ambulances was empty, the technician in the other ambulance approached the cops and told them about the situation.  The traffic cops swung into action and facilitated the movement to Virinchi Hospital.

