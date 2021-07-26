Gates of Osmansagar, Himayatsagar reservoirs in Telangana closed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rains reducing, two floodgates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs each were closed on Sunday, July 25, 2021. At present, of the seven gates of Himayatsagar, two are closed and five were open. Two gates of Osmansagar, which were lifted last Thursday, have also been closed.

Officials with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) told Express that as there were no rains over the past two days, the inflows of rainwater from the upper reaches of the two reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar (Gandipet) have decreased.

On Sunday, the inflows were 1,200 and 300 cusecs into the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs respectively. Water from Himayatsagar was let out downstream of Musi river at about 1,700 cusecs. The full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar is 1,763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. The present reservoir level is 1,762.15 feet (2.631 tmcft). The FTL of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), the present level is about 1,785.80 feet (2.971 tmcft).