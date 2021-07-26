STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gates of Osmansagar, Himayatsagar reservoirs in Telangana closed

Officials said as there were no rains over the past two days, the inflows of rainwater from the upper reaches of the two reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar (Gandipet) have decreased.

Published: 26th July 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar is 1,763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft.

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar is 1,763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rains reducing, two floodgates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs each were closed on Sunday, July 25, 2021. At present, of the seven gates of Himayatsagar, two are closed and five were open. Two gates of Osmansagar, which were lifted last Thursday, have also been closed.

Officials with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) told Express that as there were no rains over the past two days, the inflows of rainwater from the upper reaches of the two reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar (Gandipet) have decreased.

On Sunday, the inflows were 1,200 and 300 cusecs into the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs respectively. Water from Himayatsagar was let out downstream of Musi river at about 1,700 cusecs. The full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar is 1,763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. The present reservoir level is 1,762.15 feet (2.631 tmcft). The FTL of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), the present level is about 1,785.80 feet (2.971 tmcft).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmanagar reservoir gates closed Himayatsagar reservoir gates closed Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board HMWSSB Gandipet Musi river
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp