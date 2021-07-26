STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad government hospital doctor assaulted by patient’s kin

The assault on Dr Krishnan Namboothri took place on allegations that the patient was not given proper care. 

Published: 26th July 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Relatives of a 52- year-old Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at the Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda, assaulted Dr Krishnan Namboothri, a doctor at the hospital. The assault took place on allegations that the patient was not given proper care. SR Nagar police registered a case and have started an investigation.

According to the police, the patient was undergoing treatment in the MM6B ward at the hospital. On Sunday afternoon, when Dr Namboothri was at the outpatient unit, the patient’s attender and six others assaulted him. They slapped him and rained blows on his stomach and dragged him outside the ward and continued beating him. As a result, he received injuries on his face and ribs. Based on Krishnan’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 332 read with 34 of the IPC and started an investigation.

