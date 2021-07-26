Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital gets 50 new ICU beds, high-end medical equipment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania General Hospital was equipped with 50 new ICU beds on Sunday. The newly-constructed 50-bed modern ICU was developed with support from Cognizant - which provided Rs 1.05 crore - in collaboration with Round Table India Trust and facilitated by Helping Hand Foundation. The new ICU is located in the second floor of the OP block in OGH.

It was inaugurated by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of OGH Superintendent Dr B Nagender. Cognizant funded the development of this new ICU as part of its ‘Operation C3’, a nationwide rapid response programme to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

The ICU includes various essential high-end equipment, including multipara monitors, suction apparatus, automated external defibrillators, six and twelve channel ECG machines etc. The 50 new ICU beds in addition to around previously established 250 ICU beds at the OGH will go a long way in providing critical care treatment to poor people from different parts of Telangana.

Mujtaba Askari of the HHF pointed out that the new ICU will also help enhance trust in the hospital in the public and will help reduce out of pocket expenditure of people from economically weaker sections, who would otherwise be forced to go to private hospitals.