STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

31-year-old in Hyderabad kills self over money woes

In the complaint, deceased Chitikela Kalyan Kumar's mother said he took the extreme step as he was in a financial crisis and upset as he didn’t have any children. 

Published: 28th July 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

The deceased Chitikela Kalyan Kumar was found hanging at his home.

The deceased Chitikela Kalyan Kumar was found hanging at his home. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in IN Nagar, Malkajgiri, on Monday. In the complaint, the deceased’s mother said that he took the extreme step as he was in a financial crisis and upset as he didn’t have any children. The deceased Chitikela Kalyan Kumar was found hanging at his home, the police said. 

On Monday morning, Swathi left their room to clean the house, leaving Kalyan in the room. Later, they noticed that the door was closed. They tried to open the door, but they broke open the door with help of Kalyan’s brother Sai Kumar and neighbours when there was no response from inside. They found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was brought down, but he had already passed away. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana financial crisis Malkajgiri Hyderabad suicide
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp