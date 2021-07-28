31-year-old in Hyderabad kills self over money woes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in IN Nagar, Malkajgiri, on Monday. In the complaint, the deceased’s mother said that he took the extreme step as he was in a financial crisis and upset as he didn’t have any children. The deceased Chitikela Kalyan Kumar was found hanging at his home, the police said.

On Monday morning, Swathi left their room to clean the house, leaving Kalyan in the room. Later, they noticed that the door was closed. They tried to open the door, but they broke open the door with help of Kalyan’s brother Sai Kumar and neighbours when there was no response from inside. They found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was brought down, but he had already passed away.

